Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 20,789 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.83. The company had a trading volume of 84,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,062. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.15 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.