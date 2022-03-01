Hollencrest Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,566,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.24 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

