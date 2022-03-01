Hollencrest Capital Management Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.78. 504,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,118. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

