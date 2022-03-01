Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 1,813 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $199.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,495,578. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

