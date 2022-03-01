Hollencrest Capital Management Purchases 5,246 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,784,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,940,000 after acquiring an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $79.75. The stock had a trading volume of 83,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070,631. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $79.18 and a one year high of $82.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

