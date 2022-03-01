Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 196 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 269 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $26.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,044.85. 68,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,149.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,318.99.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,139,474.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578 in the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

