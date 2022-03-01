Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 483 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,396 shares of company stock worth $6,238,755 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

NYSE:V traded down $6.53 on Tuesday, hitting $209.59. The stock had a trading volume of 242,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,887. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $401.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

