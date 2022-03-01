Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares during the quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 4.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,509,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,398,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Hologic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $71.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

