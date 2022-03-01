HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $659.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 659 ($8.84) and last traded at GBX 673.50 ($9.04), with a volume of 1486454 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 671.50 ($9.01).

Several research firms have recently commented on HSV. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.13) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.56) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,020 ($13.69) to GBX 810 ($10.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,261.89 ($16.93).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 792.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 863.71. The company has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

