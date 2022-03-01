Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.55% of Hooker Furniture worth $24,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 186.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 23.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 232,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 9.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.89. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $133.43 million during the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Hooker Furniture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Hooker Furniture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Hooker Furniture Profile (Get Rating)

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.