Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.81. 99,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,687. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 8,575 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $943,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 194,400 shares of company stock worth $18,136,264. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 388,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.