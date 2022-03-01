Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Announces Earnings Results

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Hostess Brands updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.930-$0.980 EPS.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.24. 138,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,137. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after purchasing an additional 917,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

