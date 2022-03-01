Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 46,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73.
Hostess Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.
