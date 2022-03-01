Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Hostess Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.93-0.98 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.49. 46,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after buying an additional 917,894 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after buying an additional 87,034 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

