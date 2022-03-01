HP (NYSE:HPQ) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HPQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.97. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harvey Anderson sold 17,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $654,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,834,449 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HP by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,195,961 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $338,006,000 after buying an additional 1,859,807 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,033,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

