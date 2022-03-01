HSBC Downgrades Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) to Reduce

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 220.00 to 190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS VWDRY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,136. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.