Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 18,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 28,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49.

Hudson Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUSN)

Hudson Capital, Inc engages in the provision of financial solutions to small to medium sized enterprises. It also offers commercial payment advisory, international corporate financing advisory and intermediary bank loan advisory services. The company was founded by Jian Xin Lin and Jin Chi Xu on September 16, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

