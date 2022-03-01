Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.12. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$ EPS.

NYSE:HUM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.84. 1,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,912. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.99 and a 200 day moving average of $423.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Humana by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

