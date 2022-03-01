Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.12. Humana also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $24.000-$ EPS.
NYSE:HUM traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $430.84. 1,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,912. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $417.99 and a 200 day moving average of $423.87. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $483.13.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Humana by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile (Get Rating)
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
