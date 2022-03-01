Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $24.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Humana also updated its FY22 guidance to $24.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $486.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $445.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $483.13.

NYSE:HUM traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,912. Humana has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.99 and a 200 day moving average of $423.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

