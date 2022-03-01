Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Achieves $1.30 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Humaniq has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.30 million and $44,223.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

