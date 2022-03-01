Hush Trading 21% Higher Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 21% higher against the dollar. Hush has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,942.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00267801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00074148 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00089729 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.