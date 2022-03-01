Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.63

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.63 and traded as low as $23.85. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.85, with a volume of 53,191 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna, Gardena, Consumer Brands, and Construction.

