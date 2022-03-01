Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $6.50. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 131,597 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55.
About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.