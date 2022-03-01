Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.74

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.74, but opened at $6.50. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 131,597 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. upped their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,090,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 615,426 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,771,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,558,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 426,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,033,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 256,065 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.