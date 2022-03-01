Hydra Tops 24 Hour Volume of $653,943.00 (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 1st. Hydra has a market cap of $71.83 million and $653,943.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for $8.35 or 0.00018812 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.33 or 0.06788062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,401.21 or 1.00088073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00044592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,775,425 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

