i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.90

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 5704236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.29).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.11. The company has a market capitalization of £252.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.
About i3 Energy (LON:I3E)
i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for i3 Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.