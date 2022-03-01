i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.90

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 22.40 ($0.30), with a volume of 5704236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.70 ($0.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.36) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.11. The company has a market capitalization of £252.32 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%.

About i3 Energy (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

