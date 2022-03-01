i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 830,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.58% of i3 Verticals worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IIIV opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.24 million, a P/E ratio of -85.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily acquired 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

