IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little Sells 22,000 Shares

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$144,041.41.

TSE IMG traded up C$0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.06. 2,173,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,294. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.75 and a 52-week high of C$4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88.

IMG has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

