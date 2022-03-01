IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 8.2%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shot up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15. 221,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,679,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 787,457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.