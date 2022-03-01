Ian Cleminson Sells 2,035 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Innospec stock traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. 171,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,264. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Innospec by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Innospec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

