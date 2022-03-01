Ian Cleminson Sells 2,035 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of Innospec stock traded down $3.87 on Tuesday, reaching $91.63. 171,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,264. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61.
Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
About Innospec (Get Rating)
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
