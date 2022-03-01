ichi.farm Price Reaches $3.92 on Top Exchanges (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. In the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.59 or 0.06632295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,222.71 or 0.99605713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

