Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $3.78 million and approximately $232.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.00 or 0.06661842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.93 or 0.99950107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,877,786 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

