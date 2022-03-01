ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.14. ICU Medical reported earnings of $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $9.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $10.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $12.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

ICUI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the third quarter worth $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 534.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in ICU Medical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICUI traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.81. 200,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.61. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

