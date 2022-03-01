Idena (IDNA) Hits Market Cap of $5.52 Million

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Idena has a market cap of $5.52 million and $155,869.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0960 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00204247 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00194659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000990 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00025900 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,105,686 coins and its circulating supply is 57,534,273 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

