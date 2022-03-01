Ignition Reaches Market Cap of $166,994.39 (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $166,994.39 and $215.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,118.71 or 1.00005529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00020832 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.06 or 0.00274420 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,527,303 coins and its circulating supply is 1,514,130 coins. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

