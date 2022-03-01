IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 4.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $88.81 and a 12-month high of $135.82.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

