Illuvium Market Capitalization Tops $386.54 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $601.25 or 0.01362373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $386.54 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00042668 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,936.41 or 0.06653664 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,055.24 or 0.99825462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00043493 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00047400 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

