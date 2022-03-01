Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Stake Increased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.47% of Immersion worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMMR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Immersion by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 43.0% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 942,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 283,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immersion by 23.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 139.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 395,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Immersion by 15.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. Immersion Co. has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $175.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $6.32.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Immersion had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 15.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMMR. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

