IMS Capital Management Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMS Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,846 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.2% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,172,542,000 after purchasing an additional 277,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,219,312,000 after acquiring an additional 44,867 shares during the last quarter. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN stock traded down $18.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,056.97. The company had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,149.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,318.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,707.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.