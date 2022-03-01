IMS Capital Management Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,597,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,539,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,675 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.84. The company had a trading volume of 383,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,781. The stock has a market cap of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.73 and a 200 day moving average of $160.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

