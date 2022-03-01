Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.25. Income Opportunity Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $65.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate. The company was founded on December 14, 1984 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

