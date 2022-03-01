Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White Sells 1,361 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total transaction of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. The stock had a trading volume of 9,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,466. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.82 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

