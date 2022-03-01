Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.00

Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 1909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.40.

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom.

