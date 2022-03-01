Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,021 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 7,692 shares.The stock last traded at $39.71 and had previously closed at $40.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.55.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

About Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

