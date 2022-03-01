Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 319,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 1,333,110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,382,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 838,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 769,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $759,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 619.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 185,624 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

INFI opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.39.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

