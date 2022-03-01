Ink Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $408,115.53 and $31,218.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042903 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.00 or 0.06661842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,064.93 or 0.99950107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00047214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002775 BTC.

About Ink

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

