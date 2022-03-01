InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in InMode by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 680,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $108,554,000 after purchasing an additional 146,100 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 279,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after buying an additional 132,371 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,092,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

INMD stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

