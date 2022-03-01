Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Director Sells $33,679.44 in Stock

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded down $3.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.63. 171,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,264. Innospec Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.61. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Innospec by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

