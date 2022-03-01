Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.36

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as high as $0.37. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 5,940 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

Innovative Designs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc engages in the marketing of cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. It operates through the Apparel and Housewrap segment. Its products include floating swimwear, arctic armor, hunting apparel. The company was founded on June 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

