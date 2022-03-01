Insider Buying: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Acquires 230,789 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ABCL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 1,944,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $40.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 19.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,858,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,092 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,062 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,428,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,573,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,108,000 after purchasing an additional 333,365 shares during the last quarter. 34.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

