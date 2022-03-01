Insider Buying: AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) COO Acquires 230,789 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) COO Veronique Lecault acquired 230,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,632.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ABCL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 1,944,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,991. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $40.13.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
ABCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.
