Insider Buying: Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Acquires 13,126 Shares of Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) insider Imogen Moss acquired 13,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £9,975.76 ($13,384.89).

LON:EPIC opened at GBX 77.20 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 7.85. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 65 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.18). The firm has a market cap of £163.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 83.79 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 78.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

