Insider Buying: Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Director Acquires 27,000 Shares of Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MMLP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 174,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,112. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a PE ratio of -330.00 and a beta of 2.50. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.67.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 223.6% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 1,316,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 909,822 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 67,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 713.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 81,113 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 52.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

